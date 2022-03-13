Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period.

About Invesco Global Water ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.