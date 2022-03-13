Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.
About Invesco Global Water ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
