Invesco Ltd. Acquires 5,445 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

