Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of DHT worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 935.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in DHT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

