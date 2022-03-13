Invesco Ltd. Sells 235,840 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Franklin Street Properties worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

