Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Accel Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $324.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.