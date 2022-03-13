Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

