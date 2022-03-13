Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.