Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

