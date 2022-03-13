Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.
NYSE VTN opened at $12.08 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
