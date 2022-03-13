Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.

NYSE VTN opened at $12.08 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating ) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

