Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,072 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 672 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

