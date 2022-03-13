ironSource (NYSE:IS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.66

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 150489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

