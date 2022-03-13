Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 403 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

