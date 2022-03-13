iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

ILTB stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $74.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

