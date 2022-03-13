iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

