iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after buying an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after buying an additional 67,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,449,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,915. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

