iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,949,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 7,009,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,427. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 145,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,934,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

