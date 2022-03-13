iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.57

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 5778756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

