iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IEUS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.19. 19,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.