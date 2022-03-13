iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Increased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 2.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

