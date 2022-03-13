iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,038,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after buying an additional 1,267,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 930,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,825,000 after acquiring an additional 164,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 755,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. 2,172,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,103. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

