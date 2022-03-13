ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ITV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

