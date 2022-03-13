J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.39.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.
In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.