J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.39.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.