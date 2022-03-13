Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Sells $71,391.49 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

