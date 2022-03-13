Jack Sinclair Sells 7,555 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43.

SFM stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.