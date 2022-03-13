Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.03 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

