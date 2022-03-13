Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 2,164,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,230. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

