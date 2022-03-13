Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.56% of Western Asset Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $426,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

WBND stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.