Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,911 BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.18% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Shares of BKSE opened at $86.14 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $103.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22.

