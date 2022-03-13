Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 4,768 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.