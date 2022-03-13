Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $514,000 Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Antares Pharma worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRS stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $661.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

