Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $496,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 13.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 26.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.38 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

