Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $161.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

