Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 5,034 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 32.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:TBCPU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

