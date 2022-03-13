Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $460,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $91.77 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

