Janus International Group (JBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE JBI opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.
JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About Janus International Group (Get Rating)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
