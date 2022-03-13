Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€21.30” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €21.30 ($23.15) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($24.46) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.62 ($25.68).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.06 ($17.45) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.72. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

