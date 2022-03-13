Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Getinge AB’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Getinge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Getinge’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. Getinge has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

