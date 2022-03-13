JMP Securities Lowers SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $14.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $9.00 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 453,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

