Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,343. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.54.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

