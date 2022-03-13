Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jones Soda stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,343. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.54.
Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Soda (JSDA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.