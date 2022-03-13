Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE:JOY opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$252.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42.

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

