JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a one year high of €72.13 ($78.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.