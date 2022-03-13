JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target to $49.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of MDC opened at $42.92 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

