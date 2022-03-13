JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Shares of NVEI opened at $55.35 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

