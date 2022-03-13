JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BP (LON:BP) Target Price to GBX 480

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.25) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.96) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 445.56 ($5.84).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £70.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £369 ($483.49). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.56).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

