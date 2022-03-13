JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $501.64

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.64 ($6.57) and traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.67). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.54), with a volume of 179,129 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 517.01. The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)
Recommended Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.