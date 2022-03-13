Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 4,980 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,800 ($102.20) to GBX 4,980 ($65.25) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.42) to GBX 4,840 ($63.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,119 ($67.07) to GBX 5,099 ($66.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,110.82 ($106.27).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 2,603.50 ($34.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 2,120 ($27.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,097 ($106.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,320.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,688.37. The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.