Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

GRUB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($113.10) to GBX 6,527 ($85.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.96) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,738.57.

GRUB opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

