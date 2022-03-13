Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JUST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Get Just Group alerts:

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Thursday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The firm has a market cap of £876.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Just Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.