Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JUST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).
Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Thursday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The firm has a market cap of £876.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.90.
Just Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.