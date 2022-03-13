K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in February

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.
Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $32.19.
About K-Bro Linen (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on K-Bro Linen (KBRLF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.