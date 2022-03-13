K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in February

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

About K-Bro Linen (Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.