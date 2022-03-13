KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

